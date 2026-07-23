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UBS Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $385.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • UBS Group cut Tesla’s price target from $442 to $385 while keeping a neutral rating, implying about 19.5% upside from the prior close. The move reflects a more cautious stance even as Tesla remains broadly followed by analysts.
  • Wall Street’s view is mixed: among analysts, Tesla currently has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $406.42, with 21 Buy, 21 Hold, and 4 Sell ratings. Other firms have recently lowered or raised targets, highlighting ongoing disagreement on the stock.
  • Tesla’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with revenue of $28.24 billion beating expectations but EPS of $0.33 missing the $0.50 consensus estimate. Shares were also down sharply in Thursday trading, reflecting investor concern despite strong revenue growth and delivery momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $442.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $51.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,639,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,312,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.00. Tesla has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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