UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Evercore boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.59.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.3%

HLT stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.60. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance raised — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.01 (vs. $1.94 est.), stronger EBITDA and raised FY 2026 RevPAR/EBITDA/net income guidance; management highlighted improving, broader travel demand and a record development pipeline, supporting growth expectations. Hilton’s Q1 Report

Q1 results beat and guidance raised — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.01 (vs. $1.94 est.), stronger EBITDA and raised FY 2026 RevPAR/EBITDA/net income guidance; management highlighted improving, broader travel demand and a record development pipeline, supporting growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases from major banks — HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Barclays each lifted targets and maintained buy/overweight stances, signaling institutional confidence in upside. (Examples: HSBC/Goldman links) HSBC price target raise

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases from major banks — HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Barclays each lifted targets and maintained buy/overweight stances, signaling institutional confidence in upside. (Examples: HSBC/Goldman links) Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and franchise model leverage — Q1 buybacks (~2.7M shares, ~$860M) and a declared quarterly dividend reinforce shareholder returns; high share of franchised hotels (low capital intensity) boosts margin scalability. MarketBeat recap

Capital returns and franchise model leverage — Q1 buybacks (~2.7M shares, ~$860M) and a declared quarterly dividend reinforce shareholder returns; high share of franchised hotels (low capital intensity) boosts margin scalability. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Macquarie, Mizuho, Rothschild/Redburn, Susquehanna, Truist maintained hold) — raises narrow downside/upside ranges but reflect mixed views on valuation versus fundamentals. Mizuho note

Several firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Macquarie, Mizuho, Rothschild/Redburn, Susquehanna, Truist maintained hold) — raises narrow downside/upside ranges but reflect mixed views on valuation versus fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary on a shifting "K→C" economy — management’s view that travel demand is broadening to lower‑income cohorts is constructive but depends on macro durability; investors will watch whether mid‑scale brands sustain momentum. Business Insider: CEO comments

CEO commentary on a shifting "K→C" economy — management’s view that travel demand is broadening to lower‑income cohorts is constructive but depends on macro durability; investors will watch whether mid‑scale brands sustain momentum. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds and risks — management flagged Middle East RevPAR weakness and Q2 comps are tougher due to one‑time benefits in 2025; Hilton also carries meaningful debt that leaves sensitivity to rates. These factors could pressure results or re‑rate multiples. Risk discussion

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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