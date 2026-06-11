UBS Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Erste Group Bank

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UBS Group's FY2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Down 2.2%

UBS stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,115 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here