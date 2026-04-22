UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $104.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.55.

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Medtronic Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,754. The firm has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

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About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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