UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $209.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.28.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of RTX traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.51. 5,834,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,016. RTX has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — RTX reported $1.78 adj. EPS (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and $22.08B revenue, raised FY guidance for sales and EPS, signaling broad-based strength across defense and commercial aftermarket. Read More.

Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — RTX reported $1.78 adj. EPS (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and $22.08B revenue, raised FY guidance for sales and EPS, signaling broad-based strength across defense and commercial aftermarket. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defence demand and contract wins underpin backlog — strong munitions and defense bookings, plus large program opportunities (including proposed Germany ship systems) support multi-year revenue visibility and cash flow. Read More.

Defence demand and contract wins underpin backlog — strong munitions and defense bookings, plus large program opportunities (including proposed Germany ship systems) support multi-year revenue visibility and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity investments to meet commercial & military engine demand — Pratt & Whitney announced a $100M Poland expansion (and additional North America MRO investment), which should ease production bottlenecks and support aftermarket revenue. Read More.

Capacity investments to meet commercial & military engine demand — Pratt & Whitney announced a $100M Poland expansion (and additional North America MRO investment), which should ease production bottlenecks and support aftermarket revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $235 to $220 but kept an overweight rating, reflecting continued buy-side conviction albeit with somewhat lower near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst actions are mixed — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $235 to $220 but kept an overweight rating, reflecting continued buy-side conviction albeit with somewhat lower near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and consensus miss concerns — despite the raise, RTX’s FY revenue and EPS midpoints came in slightly below some analyst models (EPS 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint modestly under), which prompted investor disappointment after the initial pop. Read More.

Guidance and consensus miss concerns — despite the raise, RTX’s FY revenue and EPS midpoints came in slightly below some analyst models (EPS 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint modestly under), which prompted investor disappointment after the initial pop. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term execution risks — commentary highlighted supply‑chain constraints, tariffs and cost inflation that could pressure margins and cadence of deliveries in 2026. These macro/operational caveats weighed on sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term execution risks — commentary highlighted supply‑chain constraints, tariffs and cost inflation that could pressure margins and cadence of deliveries in 2026. These macro/operational caveats weighed on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: beat-but-not-enough — several outlets note the pattern: strong fundamentals but expectations were higher, producing a “pop then drop” intraday reaction as investors reset near‑term expectations. Read More.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here