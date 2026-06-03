UBS Group Increases Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Price Target to $119.00

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 282,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,616. The business's 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Science Applications International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAIC beat expectations with Q1 EPS of $3.23 versus $2.26 expected and revenue of $1.91 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated, while also raising its FY2027 EPS guidance to $9.90-$10.10. The better-than-expected results and improved outlook are the main drivers behind investor optimism. Article Title

SAIC beat expectations with Q1 EPS of $3.23 versus $2.26 expected and revenue of $1.91 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated, while also raising its FY2027 EPS guidance to $9.90-$10.10. The better-than-expected results and improved outlook are the main drivers behind investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on SAIC to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $125. These higher targets suggest Wall Street sees additional upside after the earnings beat. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on SAIC to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $125. These higher targets suggest Wall Street sees additional upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Navy awarded SAIC a $50.6 million torpedo defense services task order, adding another contract win that supports the company’s government-services backlog and revenue visibility. Article Title

The U.S. Navy awarded SAIC a $50.6 million torpedo defense services task order, adding another contract win that supports the company’s government-services backlog and revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its hold rating on SAIC, though it increased its price target to $110 from $95. That suggests the firm is more constructive on valuation, but it still sees limited near-term upside relative to other analysts. Article Title

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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