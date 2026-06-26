UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.25 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the energy company's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.73% from the company's previous close.

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 16,598,715 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,316. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.42. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting FuelCell Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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