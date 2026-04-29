UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $147.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.91.

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Landstar System Stock Up 1.4%

LSTR traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 640,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $195.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Landstar System's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 151,424.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,294,325 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $904,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 987,087 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $141,844,000 after buying an additional 641,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 910.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,880 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 488,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 5,643.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,758 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $55,577,000 after buying an additional 380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 742,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $105,877,000 after buying an additional 370,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Landstar System

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats — Landstar reported Q1 EPS of $1.16 vs. consensus ~$1.11 and revenue of $1.17B, with operating profit, gross profit and cash from operations all improving year-over-year. This earnings surprise and healthy cash flow are the primary catalyst for the stock move. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Release

Q1 beats — Landstar reported Q1 EPS of $1.16 vs. consensus ~$1.11 and revenue of $1.17B, with operating profit, gross profit and cash from operations all improving year-over-year. This earnings surprise and healthy cash flow are the primary catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $200 and moved to an "overweight" rating, signaling conviction that shares have further upside. That upgrade amplifies buying interest following the quarter. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $200 and moved to an "overweight" rating, signaling conviction that shares have further upside. That upgrade amplifies buying interest following the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Share-repurchase authorization — The Board approved a buyback program (management says it permits repurchases equal to roughly 3.3% of shares outstanding), a common signal that management views the stock as attractively valued and a direct support for the share price. RTT News: Buyback

Share-repurchase authorization — The Board approved a buyback program (management says it permits repurchases equal to roughly 3.3% of shares outstanding), a common signal that management views the stock as attractively valued and a direct support for the share price. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Landstar declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share (record May 19, payable June 9), which modestly boosts income appeal and supports demand from yield-focused investors.

Dividend declared — Landstar declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share (record May 19, payable June 9), which modestly boosts income appeal and supports demand from yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wider analyst re‑ratings — Multiple firms have raised forecasts and targets after the strong Q1, reflecting broadly constructive analyst flows but with mixed price-targets. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Wider analyst re‑ratings — Multiple firms have raised forecasts and targets after the strong Q1, reflecting broadly constructive analyst flows but with mixed price-targets. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail available — The Q1 earnings call transcript and slides provide more color on freight demand, pricing, and margins; investors will watch guidance and commentary for sustainability of the improvement. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings-call detail available — The Q1 earnings call transcript and slides provide more color on freight demand, pricing, and margins; investors will watch guidance and commentary for sustainability of the improvement. Negative Sentiment: Some targets still conservative — TD Cowen and Stifel raised targets to $175 (both remain “hold”), which are below the current trading level and signal that not all analysts view more upside from here. That mixed analyst positioning can cap upside if momentum fades. TD Cowen Note Stifel Note

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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