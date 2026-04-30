UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 16,081,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,691.60. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 442,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $14,333,376.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,778,323.64. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

More Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$3.98B and EPS of $0.53 (beat), driven by growth in branded drugs including Austedo, Ajovy and Uzedy, which underpinned the recent rally. TEVA Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations — Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$3.98B and EPS of $0.53 (beat), driven by growth in branded drugs including Austedo, Ajovy and Uzedy, which underpinned the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands growth pipeline — Teva agreed to acquire Emalex Biosciences (deal reported up to ~$900M) for ecopipam, a late‑stage, NDA‑ready Tourette therapy that complements Teva’s neuroscience franchise and supports near‑ and long‑term growth. Teva to Acquire Emalex Biosciences

Acquisition expands growth pipeline — Teva agreed to acquire Emalex Biosciences (deal reported up to ~$900M) for ecopipam, a late‑stage, NDA‑ready Tourette therapy that complements Teva’s neuroscience franchise and supports near‑ and long‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising targets — Truist raised its price target to $45 (buy) and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight and lifted its target to $42, signaling continued analyst confidence and providing upside support for the stock. Truist price target raise Piper Sandler reaffirmation

Analysts raising targets — Truist raised its price target to $45 (buy) and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight and lifted its target to $42, signaling continued analyst confidence and providing upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest and financing activity — Coverage pieces flagged a meaningful financing/interest from Blackstone and elevated options activity (large call buying), suggesting buy‑side conviction behind the move higher. Blackstone financing analysis

Institutional interest and financing activity — Coverage pieces flagged a meaningful financing/interest from Blackstone and elevated options activity (large call buying), suggesting buy‑side conviction behind the move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance updated but in line — Teva reiterated FY‑2026 EPS guidance (roughly 2.57–2.77), broadly consistent with consensus, leaving room for execution to drive further upside. Q1 results & guidance

Guidance updated but in line — Teva reiterated FY‑2026 EPS guidance (roughly 2.57–2.77), broadly consistent with consensus, leaving room for execution to drive further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow — Unusually large call buying was reported, which can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change to the company’s outlook.

Options flow — Unusually large call buying was reported, which can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change to the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Generics headwinds remain — Management flagged weaker generics performance (including lower lenalidomide generic revenue), a recurring pressure point that tempers the earnings beat and means continued execution is needed to sustain growth. Reuters: branded drugs drive results

Generics headwinds remain — Management flagged weaker generics performance (including lower lenalidomide generic revenue), a recurring pressure point that tempers the earnings beat and means continued execution is needed to sustain growth. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking risk — After a multi‑day ~10–12% run, some pullback is normal as traders book gains; that dynamic can outweigh fresh positive headlines in the near term.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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