UBS Group Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $32.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.94.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5%

AMH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,181. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,771 shares of company stock worth $300,708 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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