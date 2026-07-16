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UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
UBS Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $55.15 after closing at $53.82, signaling strong recent momentum in the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: UBS currently carries an average “Hold” rating, though the consensus price target is $60.30 and recent actions ranged from upgrades to downgrades.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, with UBS reporting $0.94 EPS versus the $0.85 estimate and revenue of $13.64 billion, while analysts still project full-year EPS of 3.49.
  • Interested in UBS Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $55.1150, with a volume of 2381313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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