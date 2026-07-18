UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,423,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,968,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,827 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,676,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629,310 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,982 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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