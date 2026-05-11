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UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Aviva logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group reiterated its Buy rating on Aviva and set a GBX 750 target price, implying about 21% upside from the current price.
  • Jefferies cut Aviva to Hold with a GBX 637 target, leaving the stock with a mixed analyst view and a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Aviva opened at GBX 619.80 and recently reported GBX 26.90 EPS for the quarter, while insiders also sold significant shares in March.
  • Interested in Aviva? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 target price on the stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 637 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 698.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV

Aviva Price Performance

LON AV opened at GBX 619.80 on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20. The company has a market capitalization of £16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 649.04.

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 26.90 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlotte Jones sold 222,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610, for a total value of £1,357,128. Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 560,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610, for a total value of £3,420,983.70. Insiders have purchased a total of 686 shares of company stock valued at $435,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (LON:AV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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