UBS Group Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,150 target price on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,466.67.

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View Our Latest Research Report on IMB

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,736 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,029.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,104.71. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 2,648 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,341. The company has a market capitalization of £21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Imperial Brands

In related news, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total transaction of £515,346.50. Also, insider Alan Johnson bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,097 per share, with a total value of £19,975.65. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Imperial Brands

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