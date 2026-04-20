UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday.

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UFP Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 120,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,357. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from UFP Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UFP Industries's payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the construction company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,439 shares of the construction company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company's stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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