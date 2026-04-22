UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.5234 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UFP Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.44.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from UFP Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UFP Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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