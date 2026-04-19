UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UGI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

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UGI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UGI this week:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. UGI's payout ratio is 55.35%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $488,818.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,662.64. The trade was a 64.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 95,545 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $95,254,000 after buying an additional 287,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 145,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company's stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

Further Reading

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