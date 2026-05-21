UiPath (PATH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $397.5370 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $464.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UiPath Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:PATH opened at $10.77 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

UiPath News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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