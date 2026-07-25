UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULS. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut UL Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

Get UL Solutions alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,700. This trade represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. This represents a 23.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,705 shares of company stock worth $6,460,300 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 349.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UL Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UL Solutions wasn't on the list.

While UL Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here