Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $671.2727.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $510.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $635.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.86. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $323.36 and a 52-week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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