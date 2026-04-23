Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ulta Beauty stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $563.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $591.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.01 and a 1-year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ulta announced a Gemini-enabled shopping experience and launched “Ulta AI,” an AI shopping assistant built with Google to personalize discovery and buying across Ulta and Google surfaces — a product tie-up that could boost digital conversion, customer engagement and omni-channel sales. Read More.

Ulta announced a Gemini-enabled shopping experience and launched “Ulta AI,” an AI shopping assistant built with Google to personalize discovery and buying across Ulta and Google surfaces — a product tie-up that could boost digital conversion, customer engagement and omni-channel sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ULTA to Buy recently (cited renewed cosmetics strength and engagement) and several brokers maintain high price targets (median ~$706), supporting a constructive analyst backdrop that can support upside over time. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded ULTA to Buy recently (cited renewed cosmetics strength and engagement) and several brokers maintain high price targets (median ~$706), supporting a constructive analyst backdrop that can support upside over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ulta’s consumer event “Ulta Beauty World” generated massive demand (reports say ~3 million tried to get in), indicating strong brand engagement and marketing reach that can translate into higher traffic and awareness. Read More.

Ulta’s consumer event “Ulta Beauty World” generated massive demand (reports say ~3 million tried to get in), indicating strong brand engagement and marketing reach that can translate into higher traffic and awareness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage exploring what Ulta Beauty World offers emerging brands highlights the company’s role as a discovery platform — strategically positive long-term but with uncertain near-term revenue impact. Read More.

Coverage exploring what Ulta Beauty World offers emerging brands highlights the company’s role as a discovery platform — strategically positive long-term but with uncertain near-term revenue impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local retail expansion news (Ulta included in a new shopping center) and routine product roundups (seasonal fragrances) are steady operational items that support store footprint and merchandising but are not market-moving alone. Read More.

Local retail expansion news (Ulta included in a new shopping center) and routine product roundups (seasonal fragrances) are steady operational items that support store footprint and merchandising but are not market-moving alone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Positive long-term analyst pieces (Zacks, The Motley Fool) reinforce a growth narrative and pricing power thesis, but these are thematic and unlikely to swing today’s trading by themselves. Read More.

Positive long-term analyst pieces (Zacks, The Motley Fool) reinforce a growth narrative and pricing power thesis, but these are thematic and unlikely to swing today’s trading by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Proxy/DEF14A filing estimates show CEO Kecia Steelman’s 2025 pay jumped substantially (~59% vs. 2024), which could raise governance/ cost concerns for some investors and attract short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Proxy/DEF14A filing estimates show CEO Kecia Steelman’s 2025 pay jumped substantially (~59% vs. 2024), which could raise governance/ cost concerns for some investors and attract short-term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed but notable: large Q4 reductions from some major managers (e.g., UBS AM removed ~1.48M shares) increase supply risk and can pressure the stock if selling continues. Insider trades include small recent sales. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $674.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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