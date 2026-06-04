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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Ultra Clean logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ultra Clean Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Buy” from seven covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $104.40. Recent updates included multiple upgrades and higher targets, including UBS at $130.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting EPS of $0.31 versus a $0.27 estimate and revenue of $533.7 million versus $525.3 million expected. Ultra Clean also guided Q2 EPS to 0.440–0.600.
  • Despite the bullish outlook, there has been notable insider selling, including shares sold by a director and the general counsel. At the same time, institutional ownership remains very high at 96.06%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ultra Clean.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Ultra Clean's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $173,780.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,685.16. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,681. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,486,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 944.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 439,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,231,000 after acquiring an additional 378,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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