Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 944 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,050,237.17. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Yoonku Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $173,780.00.

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Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 999,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Ultra Clean's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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