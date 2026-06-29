Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.05 and last traded at $125.8850, with a volume of 503712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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