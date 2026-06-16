Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.52 and last traded at $113.55, with a volume of 1455482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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