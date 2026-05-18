Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $83.7920, with a volume of 72506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $173,780.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,685.16. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,154 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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