Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.27, but opened at $100.47. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $99.7460, with a volume of 148,351 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Down 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 558,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 902.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 113,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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