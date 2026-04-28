Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.4327) per share and revenue of $163.9610 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $228,661.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,508,592.80. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 8,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $190,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,967,386.30. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,556 shares of company stock worth $2,490,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 787.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,560,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 614,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 610,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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