Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to post earnings of $0.0969 per share and revenue of $7.5107 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Shares of UGP opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $5.60 in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $510,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 810.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,672 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil's largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

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