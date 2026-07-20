UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.1667.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,125.14. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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