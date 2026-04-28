UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.56, FiscalAI reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.

Here are the key takeaways from UMB Financial's conference call:

The company completed its largest acquisition, the Heartland Financial transaction and full system conversion in October 2025, reporting strong early growth in the new markets and expecting continued expansion now that the operating companies are combined.

transaction and full system conversion in October 2025, reporting strong early growth in the new markets and expecting continued expansion now that the operating companies are combined. UMB reported significant improvements in profitability metrics and "solid growth on both sides of the balance sheet" in 2025, while emphasizing that asset quality was maintained.

and "solid growth on both sides of the balance sheet" in 2025, while emphasizing that asset quality was maintained. Shareholders approved an amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan that increases the share pool by 3 million shares and removes the plan termination date, which could introduce future dilution or compensation-related overhang.

and removes the plan termination date, which could introduce future dilution or compensation-related overhang. Governance items received strong shareholder support—each director was re-elected with over 96% approval, the advisory executive compensation vote passed with over 96%, and KPMG was ratified as auditor with over 98%—indicating broad investor backing and board stability.

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UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,270,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $1,956,368.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,682,258. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,698.40. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,247. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 88.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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