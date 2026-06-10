UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher Sells 381 Shares

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 547,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,367. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Research upgraded UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UMBF

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock valued at $553,322,000 after buying an additional 493,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock valued at $453,461,000 after buying an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock valued at $366,743,000 after buying an additional 751,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock valued at $328,200,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock valued at $219,529,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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