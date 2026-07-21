UMB Financial (UMBF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $727.6280 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. UMB Financial's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UMB Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $148.31.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,125.14. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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