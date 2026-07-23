Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.6750. 395,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,838,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $65,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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