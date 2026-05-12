Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,737,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Key Stories Impacting Under Armour

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour’s adjusted quarterly loss of $0.03 per share matched Wall Street estimates, and revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, helped by stronger international sales and direct-to-consumer performance. Article Title

Under Armour’s adjusted quarterly loss of $0.03 per share matched Wall Street estimates, and revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, helped by stronger international sales and direct-to-consumer performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted momentum in international markets, which partially offset weaker North America sales and helped support the quarter. Article Title

Management highlighted momentum in international markets, which partially offset weaker North America sales and helped support the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, a longer-term development with limited near-term financial impact. Article Title

The company also announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, a longer-term development with limited near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting negatively to the revenue pressure in North America, where weak consumer spending and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on demand. Article Title

Investors are reacting negatively to the revenue pressure in North America, where weak consumer spending and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on demand. Negative Sentiment: Under Armour’s fiscal 2027 guidance came in well below analyst expectations, signaling that profits may remain under pressure despite the modest quarterly beat. Article Title

Under Armour’s fiscal 2027 guidance came in well below analyst expectations, signaling that profits may remain under pressure despite the modest quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Reports also pointed to rising costs and weaker-than-expected profitability, which are adding to the stock’s selloff. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,158,649 shares of the company's stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,746 shares of the company's stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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