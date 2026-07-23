Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 5.7% - What's Next?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.8440. 604,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,716,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Down 7.8%

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 2,131,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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