Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.91.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Stock Up 2.8%

UAA stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,064,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,400,623.58. This trade represents a 38.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,583,722 shares of company stock valued at $80,555,375. Insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company's stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 596,294 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company's stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 326,451 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,881,040 shares of the company's stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 284.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company's stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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