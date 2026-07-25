Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,331 shares, a growth of 897.6% from the June 30th total of 2,038 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNICY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unicharm from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unicharm

Unicharm Trading Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Unicharm has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company's core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

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