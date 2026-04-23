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UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley raised UniCredit from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered UniCredit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on UNCRY

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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