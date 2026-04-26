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UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Seven analysts give UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with the breakdown being 1 sell, 1 hold, 3 buy and 2 strong buy.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed and have recently diverged — notable moves include Erste downgrading to hold and Zacks cutting to strong sell, while Morgan Stanley upgraded to overweight and Citigroup reiterated a buy.
  • Shares opened at $37.60 (trading up ~1.3%), with a 12‑month range of $28.22–$47.14 and 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages around $39, indicating the stock is trading near its medium‑term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of UniCredit.

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UniCredit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UniCredit from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UniCredit

UniCredit Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $37.60 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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