UniCredit (UNCFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect UniCredit to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $7.5272 billion for the quarter.

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UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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