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UniCredit (UNCFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
UniCredit logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • UniCredit is projected to release results on Tuesday, May 5; analysts expect $2.23 EPS and revenue of about $7.53 billion for the quarter.
  • Shares traded mid-day at $78.74, up $1.73, on light volume (940 vs. an average 3,672); the 52‑week range is $56.90–$95.39 and the 50- and 200-day moving averages are near $78–$79.
  • Milan-based UniCredit offers retail, corporate, investment and asset-management services, and reports liquidity ratios (current and quick) of 1.15 with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, indicating moderate leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect UniCredit to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $7.5272 billion for the quarter.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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