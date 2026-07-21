Unilever (UL) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $29.4868 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

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Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,925 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,659 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,566 shares of the company's stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UL. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.55.

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Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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