Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Benchmark's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company's previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.60.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $304.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average of $257.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after buying an additional 105,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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