Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $301.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.85.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 4.1%

UNP stock traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.56. 4,184,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $273.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,509,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted record freight revenue, which points to improving demand and pricing power. Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted record freight revenue, which points to improving demand and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its profit outlook and reinforced confidence in operating improvements, which supports the idea that earnings momentum could continue into the second half of the year. Union Pacific Posts Best-Ever Freight Revenue, Raises Profit Outlook

Management raised its profit outlook and reinforced confidence in operating improvements, which supports the idea that earnings momentum could continue into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific’s merger efforts got a boost after Canadian National agreed to a framework that expands competitive access and removes a key source of opposition to the Norfolk Southern transaction, reducing one regulatory overhang for investors. Union Pacific and CN Reach Agreement to Expand Customer Opportunities in Connection with Merger

Union Pacific’s merger efforts got a boost after Canadian National agreed to a framework that expands competitive access and removes a key source of opposition to the Norfolk Southern transaction, reducing one regulatory overhang for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets highlighted the same earnings beat and merger developments, but they do not add materially new information beyond the core drivers already reflected in the stock move. Union Pacific rides improved volume trend to earnings beat

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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