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Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Union Pacific from $304 to $334 while keeping a neutral rating, implying about 8.65% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were also more positive after the company’s results, with firms like Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, RBC, and Barclays lifting targets; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average target of $316.30.
  • Union Pacific recently reported strong quarterly earnings, posting $3.41 EPS and $6.86 billion in revenue, both ahead of estimates, and the stock rose 1.0% to $307.40 on Friday.
  • Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the railroad operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $339.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.40. 1,701,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,861. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $315.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.16. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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