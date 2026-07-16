Union Pacific (UNP) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $6.6808 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:45 AM ET.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $270.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $291.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 998 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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