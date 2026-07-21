uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $41.92. uniQure shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 1,070,189 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,881,068.70. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,254.24. This represents a 44.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in uniQure by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 276.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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