United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.7941.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

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United Airlines Stock Down 0.4%

UAL opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,015,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $812,428,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $521,330,000 after buying an additional 190,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $547,342,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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