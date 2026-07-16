United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ UAL traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 3,852,080 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,914. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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