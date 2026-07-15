United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. United Airlines updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.97. 5,368,972 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,466. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley highlighted United Airlines as one of its top stock picks into earnings, citing expectations for strong quarterly results and potential outperformance. Morgan Stanley picks United Airlines stock

Morgan Stanley highlighted United Airlines as one of its top stock picks into earnings, citing expectations for strong quarterly results and potential outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts’ average price target still implies meaningful upside for UAL, reinforcing the view that the shares may have room to run if earnings and guidance meet expectations. Analyst upside for United Airlines

Wall Street analysts’ average price target still implies meaningful upside for UAL, reinforcing the view that the shares may have room to run if earnings and guidance meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: United’s new Economy Plus and premium seating features on its Airbus A321XLR aircraft may help it boost ancillary revenue and strengthen its premium-brand positioning. United seat innovation article

United’s new Economy Plus and premium seating features on its Airbus A321XLR aircraft may help it boost ancillary revenue and strengthen its premium-brand positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for United’s Q2 earnings after the close, with UBS saying the market is looking for EPS of about $1.85 to $1.90, well above United’s own $1 to $2 guidance range. United Airlines Q2 preview

Investors are waiting for United’s Q2 earnings after the close, with UBS saying the market is looking for EPS of about $1.85 to $1.90, well above United’s own $1 to $2 guidance range. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market futures are higher and investors are generally upbeat on earnings season, which may be providing a modest tailwind to airline shares including UAL. Market rally and futures article

Broader market futures are higher and investors are generally upbeat on earnings season, which may be providing a modest tailwind to airline shares including UAL. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs remain the biggest near-term risk heading into the report, and higher oil prices could pressure margins if United cannot offset them with fare strength or cost control. Fuel cost concern for United Airlines

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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